Veterans join together at VFW Post 2130 for Memorial Day

By Andrea Robinson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Area Veterans and their families were invited to the VFW Post 2130 in honor of Memorial Day.

A lunch was served with plenty of activities for the whole family.

Organizers said the comradery of spending time with fellow Veterans is special and makes sure Veterans in the area don’t spend Memorial Day alone.

“You don’t always get together and just talk about stuff, talk about the deep things, but you do get together and you just have a good time,” Marine Corps Veteran Randel Camardelle said. “Have a light-hearted discussion, whatever. Talk about old stories and enjoy yourselves.”

“Especially today too to remember the ones that fell, our brothers and sisters that fell overseas, that sacrificed everything that they had to do what we’re able to do today,” Marine Corps Veteran Chas Farrell said.

They both encourage veterans in the area to get involved with groups like the VFW to endure in fellowship with other vets in the community.

