Teen report: High school class preserves stories of Vietnam veterans

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - In the Vietnam War era, 58,000 U.S. military servicemembers died while serving. In an effort to preserve the stories of surviving Vietnam veterans, a local high school class is producing a series of veteran oral history documentaries in partnership with the City of Lake Charles.

Veteran after veteran shared their stories of survival in the television production classroom at College Street Vocational Center.

“We never asked but for one thing, and that was respect. We never asked for anything from the public but respect and that’s what we wanted, and we’re somewhat getting it now,” said Vietnam veteran Al Cochran.

The high school class researched the war, wrote questions, conducted interviews and edited each piece as part of the Veterans’ Oral History Project for the City of Lake Charles and McNeese State University archives.

“I barely knew anything about the Vietnam War before we took on this project. This project means that we can finally acknowledge our Vietnam veterans,” said TV production student Lily Hebert.

Students said the project has made a big impact on them and their connection to this part of American history.

“I personally was able to interview our veteran John Derosier. It was just very interesting to see his perspective and how he faced things, what he saw, what he did,” Hebert said.

“It was kind of like him connecting the dots for me with him being in the Marines because it’s something that I want to pursue and something that I want to go farther with in my life when I graduate high school,” student Terrian Lemons said.

Vietnam veterans John Derosier, Al Cochran, and Roger Pete participated in this round of interviews. While they said reliving some of the hardest times was a challenge, they’re grateful to have the support of a community to listen to them today.

“The fact that everybody that served in Vietnam went and did a job that was not particularly popular in this country at that time, but our country said that we need you to go represent this country and if you’re going to represent us, you’re going to need to do what you need to do. I think that’s the legacy we carry with us, is we did that,” DeRosier said.

These oral histories will be added to an online library with the city that also includes World War II and Korean War veterans’ oral histories from past projects with Britney Glaser’s TV class. She said this is the most meaningful project for her students.

“This project is so meaningful for students because they really are preserving history in a direct way for generations to come. They’re taking their filming, interviewing and editing skills and putting it to work in this class in the most meaningful way possible,” Glaser said.

Some of the television production students were able to attend the Vietnam Veterans Ceremony in March at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Lake Charles. They said it’s an experience they won’t forget, and they are grateful for the relationships they’ve made with their new veteran friends.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.