SWLA Arrest Report - May 28, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 28, 2023.

Randy Max Alston, 68, Sulphur: First-degree rape.

Clinton Thierry, 55, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Samantha Ann Nourse, 58, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

John Leno Manuel, 53, Sulphur: Burglary: Attempted theft under $1,000.

Kabran Allen Sinegal, 18, Crowley: Contempt of court; possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons.

Douglas Eric Tarver, 55, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; assault.

Dejounique Ajane Chapman, 25, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Dustin Brian Mays, 38, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; burglary; theft under $1,000; instate detainer (2 charges).

Brian Phillip Victorian, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.

Jerterrel Joseph Ryan, 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; battery.

Kary Irvin Jr., 31, Church Point: Contempt of court; probation violation.

