Several items on Memorial Day agenda for La. lawmakers as session continues

While state representatives have Memorial Day off, state senators are headed to work.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several items on the agenda for Louisiana lawmakers to discuss on Monday, May 29, as the 2023 Regular Legislative Session continues.

Officials said state senators are set to discuss a new tax on vape products, disciplinary action in schools, and a new incentive fund to help police departments across Louisiana.

State representatives are expected to get back to work on Tuesday, May 30.

The 2023 Regular Legislative Session must adjourn by 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

The public can continue to follow along with the session by downloading the new La. Lege smartphone app. The app is a free download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Click here for details.

