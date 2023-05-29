50/50 Thursdays
Male dies as a result of officer-involved shooting

By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.

Police were summoned to a welfare concern on Old River Drive at 1:44 p.m. Monday (May 29), Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s in the Riverwalk gated community.

“Two officers arrived on scene and encountered one male subject. During that encounter, shots were exchanged after an altercation ensued,” Trooper Leann Hodges, of Louisiana State Police Troop G, said during a news conference at the scene of the shooting.

A news release sent by LSP later that evening stated simply that “during that encounter, an altercation ensued and shots were fired.”

The wounded male was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased.

Police have had at least 20 units on the scene between Old River Circle and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Two Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at that location at 2:02 p.m., according to dispatch records.

Authorities urge anyone with any information and/or photographs or video to share them with LSP investigators by calling (318) 741-2735.

Or people can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by clicking here or by calling the toll-free LSP Fusion Center Hotline at (800) 434-8007.

Monday’s deadly shooting marks the fifth officer-involved shooting in four months in Shreveport. Bossier City had one earlier this month, bringing the total to a half dozen in the metro area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

