Former McNeese Pitcher Grant Anderson called up by Texas Rangers

By Justin Margolius
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Earlier Monday afternoon former McNeese Baseball reliever Grant Anderson was called up to the MLB by the Texas Rangers to be a part of the team’s 40-man roster.

Anderson, who played for the Cowboys from 2016-2018, was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 21st round of the 2018 draft. Over his 2023 campaign at the top minor league level, Anderson has pitched 21 1/3 innings over 11 appearances for the Round Rock Express, posting a 3.80 ERA in the process.

Anderson has impressed the Ranger’s upper management this year with his strikeout ability as he has struck out 43% of opposing hitters, the highest rate among 280 Triple-A pitchers with 20+ innings.

In Anderson’s best season with the Cowboys, he put together an 8-0 record to go along with a 2.30 ERA in 31 appearances. Those 31 appearances ranked him tied for second on the school’s single-season record list and was just the third pitcher at the end of his career to post a perfect record with a minimum of eight wins.

Anderson is expected to make his first big league appearance in the coming days.

