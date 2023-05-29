First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny during the day, chance of showers this evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We have relatively cloudy skies and decently humid conditions to start off our week on this Memorial day, with morning temperatures mostly in the upper 60′s. Fortunately, it looks like fog won’t be a major concern, with visibility for most places likely to stay above 5 miles, except in some sheltered areas where patchy fog could develop.

We have similar conditions to yesterday on tap for our holiday, although clouds are keeping pretty solid coverage of the skies which will break down slightly into partly cloudy conditions over lunchtime, getting some sunshine back in for the afternoon. Moisture is beginning to return however, with higher pressure on it’s way out of our area. This combined with lighter winds is helping promote more clouds and easier conditions for showers to develop with daytime heating in the afternoon as an onshore breeze out of the south takes over our previously northern one. Rain chances will remain low, but expect the development of a few scattered showers in the late afternoon into the evening with temperatures topping out in the upper 80′s. If you have outdoor plans for the evening, it would be a good idea to have an indoor backup available in case a shower does develop over your area.

Memorial day forecast (KPLC)

Afternoon conditions Monday (KPLC)

Potential activity will calm down overnight, but skies will stay mostly cloudy with morning lows looking to drop close to 70°. With the loss of higher pressure, winds will be more subject to daytime heating with a cycle onshore flow during the afternoons and and offshore flow at night. Generally unsettled weather will continue with humid conditions returning this week and a few disturbances likely to track over the area, expect a few afternoon showers and storms developing each day with temperatures staying in the upper 80′s. Otherwise, no major fronts are expected to pass through for a higher chance of rain at this time besides a weak front stalling to the northeast tomorrow.

Weak front stalling Tuesday, generally unsettled weather through the week (KPLC)

Models currently have some disagreement as to whether we will see some clearer weather for next weekend, with some expecting another high pressure ridge to develop over the region.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.