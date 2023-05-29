50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny during the day, chance of showers this evening

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We have relatively cloudy skies and decently humid conditions to start off our week on this Memorial day, with morning temperatures mostly in the upper 60′s. Fortunately, it looks like fog won’t be a major concern, with visibility for most places likely to stay above 5 miles, except in some sheltered areas where patchy fog could develop.

We have similar conditions to yesterday on tap for our holiday, although clouds are keeping pretty solid coverage of the skies which will break down slightly into partly cloudy conditions over lunchtime, getting some sunshine back in for the afternoon. Moisture is beginning to return however, with higher pressure on it’s way out of our area. This combined with lighter winds is helping promote more clouds and easier conditions for showers to develop with daytime heating in the afternoon as an onshore breeze out of the south takes over our previously northern one. Rain chances will remain low, but expect the development of a few scattered showers in the late afternoon into the evening with temperatures topping out in the upper 80′s. If you have outdoor plans for the evening, it would be a good idea to have an indoor backup available in case a shower does develop over your area.

Memorial day forecast
Memorial day forecast(KPLC)
Afternoon conditions Monday
Afternoon conditions Monday(KPLC)

Potential activity will calm down overnight, but skies will stay mostly cloudy with morning lows looking to drop close to 70°. With the loss of higher pressure, winds will be more subject to daytime heating with a cycle onshore flow during the afternoons and and offshore flow at night. Generally unsettled weather will continue with humid conditions returning this week and a few disturbances likely to track over the area, expect a few afternoon showers and storms developing each day with temperatures staying in the upper 80′s. Otherwise, no major fronts are expected to pass through for a higher chance of rain at this time besides a weak front stalling to the northeast tomorrow.

Weak front stalling Tuesday, generally unsettled weather through the week
Weak front stalling Tuesday, generally unsettled weather through the week(KPLC)

Models currently have some disagreement as to whether we will see some clearer weather for next weekend, with some expecting another high pressure ridge to develop over the region.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm Memorial Day with scattered afternoon showers possible
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC 7News at Six 6-6:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast