FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few afternoon showers Tuesday amid otherwise calm weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Looking ahead to Tuesday and the start of this work week, we’ll have a day that at least will look more like a typical summer one. As has been the case lately, we’ll see temperatures once again warm up quickly, returning to the mid and upper 80′s for highs way from the coast. We’ll also watch out for a weak disturbance passing close to the area. Though the best moisture should remain offshore, enough will still be around to help trigger scattered afternoon showers and downpours. In fact, coverage could be somewhat better than the past couple days. Still, we’re not talking about a washout and activity likely would be fast to diminish after the sun sets.

Another warm day is ahead Tuesday with some afternoon showers a possibility. (KPLC)

A few showers can’t be ruled out on Wednesday either, though that disturbance will continue moving off to the east. At the same time, an upper-level high pressure will build across the area in its’ wake. The disturbance should be out of the area completely by Thursday, and so we’ll have a mostly dry day by that time. Even Friday will follow a warm and mostly dry pattern as well, without an obvious focus for shower development aside from heating or the seabreeze.

An upper-level high pressure builds in Thursday, and will help lower rain chances again. (KPLC)

The weekend forecast is when things get a little more uncertain. How quickly that high pressure begins to weaken will determine whether rain chances stay limited, or if they rebound to more summer-like values. For now, we’ve left a chance for a stray shower in the forecast, though we’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

- Max Lagano.

