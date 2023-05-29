50/50 Thursdays
Avenue of Flags on display this Memorial Day

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Avenue of Flags display returns for its 39th year tomorrow for Memorial Day.

The display, which is the largest display of memorial flags in the United States, will begin when the flags are raised at 6 a.m. and retired at 5 p.m. tomorrow. Each flag represents an individual veteran and is the official “casket flag” presented to the family at the funeral.

A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. to honor our deceased veterans, with a special recognition for a local veteran who passed recently. Guest speakers and the host of the local Sons of the American Revolution chapter will be featured.

One of the newer additions to the display is “The History Walk,” which starts with the Betsy Ross flag and continues to our current 50-star U.S. flag. Stationed by each of the 27 flags, there will be a QR code to reveal a historical perspective of a moment in time when the featured flag was being flown across America.

The Avenue of Flags will be showcased at Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery on Broad Street in Lake Charles.

