Annual Avenue of Flags ceremony takes place in Lake Charles

By Amma Siriboe
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Avenue of Flags ceremony started bright and early this morning. Flags were raised at 6 a.m. followed by a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m.

The Avenue of Flags is the largest display in the United States and celebrates 40 years of stunning displays of patriotism this year.

Director of Avenue of Flags Ted Harless shares his connection to this memorial site and why it means so much.

“My dad’s flag is out here, my dad was in World War II and the Korean Conflict and his flag flies out here today,” Harless said. ‘I love putting these flags out to show our lake city that we stand for patriotism and that we honor our military past and future.”

The Avenue of Flags started with 50 flags. They now have exactly 1,176 flags.

