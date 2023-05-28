What’s closed for Memorial Day

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here are the closures and changes in garbage collection schedules to expect in SWLA related to the Memorial Day holiday.

The following will be closed on Monday, May 29:

  • All Calcasieu Parish public libraries
  • All Cameron Parish libraries
  • City of Lake Charles offices
  • City of Sulphur offices
  • Chennault International Airport Authority offices
  • All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments
  • City of DeRidder administrative offices
  • Jeff Davis Parish libraries

For the City of Lake Charles, trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All other services of the Department of Public Works, including all Recycling Operations (Nelson Ball Field/Alma Lane and Roving Green Truck) and the Incinerator will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, but will resume regular hours of operation on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Garbage and trash pickup will run as scheduled for Waste Management customers. The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will also be open on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Authorities continue search for suspects in Marcus Cain Park shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
Jennings Police are asking for help in the search for the suspects responsible for the shooting last night at Marcus Cain Park.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm Memorial Day with scattered afternoon showers possible

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Lagano
Memorial Day will feature more warm conditions as scattered showers remain a possibility

Crime

SWLA Arrest Report - May 27, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 27, 2023.

News

95 Louisiana churches approved to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The decision was made during a special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference.

Latest News

News

Shooting reported at Marcus Cain Park in Jennings

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Police in Jennings are investigating a shooting that happened at Marcus Cain Park around 7:40 p.m. Saturday night where the “Down Home Reunion” was being held.

News

Dozens of young Black girls gifted free screening of ‘The Little Mermaid’ at New Orleans theater

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Maddie Kerth
Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry weather again Sunday, some changes for next week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Max Lagano
The same pattern continues Sunday before rain chances creep up next week.

Elections

Coushatta Election: Kevin Sickey and Crystal Williams win additional four-year term

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Andrea Robinson
Kevin Sickey elected for another four-year term to the Coushatta Tribal Government.

News

SPAR Water Park opens for summer

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Devon Distefano
The SPAR Water Park in Sulphur is now open for the 2023 summer season.

News

Mae’s Butterflies of Hope hosts Lupus Walk

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Devon Distefano
Mae’s Butterflies of Hope hosted a Lupus Awareness Walk at the Lake Charles Civic Center.