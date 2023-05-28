What’s closed for Memorial Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here are the closures and changes in garbage collection schedules to expect in SWLA related to the Memorial Day holiday.
The following will be closed on Monday, May 29:
- All Calcasieu Parish public libraries
- All Cameron Parish libraries
- City of Lake Charles offices
- City of Sulphur offices
- Chennault International Airport Authority offices
- All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments
- City of DeRidder administrative offices
- Jeff Davis Parish libraries
For the City of Lake Charles, trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.
All other services of the Department of Public Works, including all Recycling Operations (Nelson Ball Field/Alma Lane and Roving Green Truck) and the Incinerator will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, but will resume regular hours of operation on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Garbage and trash pickup will run as scheduled for Waste Management customers. The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will also be open on Memorial Day.
