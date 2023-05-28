What’s closed for Memorial Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here are the closures and changes in garbage collection schedules to expect in SWLA related to the Memorial Day holiday.

The following will be closed on Monday, May 29:

All Calcasieu Parish public libraries

All Cameron Parish libraries

City of Lake Charles offices

City of Sulphur offices

Chennault International Airport Authority offices

All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments

City of DeRidder administrative offices

Jeff Davis Parish libraries

For the City of Lake Charles, trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All other services of the Department of Public Works, including all Recycling Operations (Nelson Ball Field/Alma Lane and Roving Green Truck) and the Incinerator will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, but will resume regular hours of operation on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Garbage and trash pickup will run as scheduled for Waste Management customers. The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will also be open on Memorial Day.

