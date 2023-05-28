SWLA Arrest Report - May 27, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 27, 2023.
Syrita Rose Malvo, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Larry Dionle Carter, 67, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more).
Candice Glennell Dean, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; fourth offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.
Derrin Percy Walker, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.
David Trace Buchanan-Lewis, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; terrorizing.
Madisyn Star Morgan Holland, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in the presence of CDS; terrorizing.
Tommy Lee Claridy, 38, Lake Charles: Battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel, or a healthcare professional.
Onjelette Victoria Reed, 30, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
Joshua Craig Litterial Espree, 33, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Ronald Ray Hixson, 60, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery.
Dominique Jermaine Henderson, 36, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.
Bryan Keith Parker, 50, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; obstruction of justice.
Joseph Paul Menard, 26, Sulphur: 6 counts of instate detainer; no seat belt; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; resisting an officer by flight.
Deondre Oneal Flores, 27, Liberty, TX: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; domestic abuse battery; strangulation; false imprisonment.
Jeff Thomas, 44, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Kevin Scott Warnke, 53, Spring, TX: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.
