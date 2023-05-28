FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm Memorial Day with scattered afternoon showers possible

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into Memorial Day and the upcoming week, we’re finally entering a pattern that will bring somewhat better rain chances each day. Like the past couple weeks, temperatures Monday will once again warm up quickly into the 80′s by lunch time. We’ll also have slightly higher moisture in place, and some patchy fog can’t be ruled out early on especially where we received rain. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy conditions with scattered showers and downpours once again possible during the afternoon.

Another warm day is ahead on Monday, with some afternoon showers and downpours possible. (KPLC)

The good news is activity should not become overly widespread. So if you have any outdoor plans for Memorial Day, just think of it like a typical summer day…not a washout by any means, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky during the afternoon. And it won’t hurt to have an indoor alternative ready in case any rain starts falling at your location.

A disturbance moves close by Tuesday and could help create a few more showers. (KPLC)

Then Tuesday will bring another chance for afternoon rain activity. This time, rain chances will be aided by an upper-level disturbance that will move overhead. So more afternoon showers are possible, especially in the southern half of the area. This disturbance will be very slow to head east, and even into Wednesday it still may remain close enough where it may help create a few more showers or isolated storms.

Chances to see scattered showers remain mostly consistent this week. (KPLC)

Later on in the week, the disturbance finally will move eastward by Thursday or Friday. This may help bring down rain chances briefly, though for now we’ve still included a low chance both days. By the weekend, another disturbance may try to approach, though the details this far out still are subject to change. Still, a more summer-like pattern should become underway this week.

- Max Lagano

