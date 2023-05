Elton, LA (KPLC) - Kevin Sickey is elected for another four-year term to the Coushatta Tribal Government.

Coushatta Tribe council member (KPLC)

The tribal elections were held Saturday, May 27 at the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana.

Kevin is the son of former tribal chairman Ernest Sickey, who died last week.

