Authorities continue search for suspects in Marcus Cain Park shooting

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings Police are asking for help in the search for the suspects responsible for the shooting last night at Marcus Cain Park.

Locals were enjoying the “Down Home Reunion” yesterday at the park when the shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m., and a 25-year-old male was shot multiple times in the torso, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

The victim is currently in stable condition at a Lafayette trauma center.

A man who requested anonymity was present during the shooting, and he said one of the bullets fired went into his camper that was parked near the scene.

“Just some youngsters. Looks like they had a disagreement or something and there was a little bit of shoving and from there it escalated,” said the man. “It happened just in front of the campsite here with my family, so obviously we were concerned.”

Investigators continue their search for the suspects and any witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jennings Police Department at (337) 821-5513.

