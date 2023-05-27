Wife of Congressman Higgins recovering after ‘serious neurological episode’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Becca Higgins, wife of Congressman Clay Higgins, is recovering after being in the ICU due to a “serious neurological episode”, according to a Facebook post by Congressman Higgins.

Higgins said he was on the way home from Washington D.C. on Thursday, May 25, when Becca was admitted into the Louisiana Hospital ICU.

“Becca has been released from ICU. Recovery has begun. Neurological medical issues are very complex, impossible to explain in a paragraph, just please know that we are forever grateful for the loving prayers we’ve felt from all of you,” Higgins said. “I am humbled by the healing grace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His will be done.”

