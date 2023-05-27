50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Wife of Congressman Higgins recovering after ‘serious neurological episode’

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Becca Higgins, wife of Congressman Clay Higgins, is recovering after being in the ICU due to a “serious neurological episode”, according to a Facebook post by Congressman Higgins.

Higgins said he was on the way home from Washington D.C. on Thursday, May 25, when Becca was admitted into the Louisiana Hospital ICU.

“Becca has been released from ICU. Recovery has begun. Neurological medical issues are very complex, impossible to explain in a paragraph, just please know that we are forever grateful for the loving prayers we’ve felt from all of you,” Higgins said. “I am humbled by the healing grace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His will be done.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

First Alert Traffic.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Heavy congestion on I-10 W near US 165
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm weather this weekend, rain chances stay limited.
Warning from Lake Charles emergency room to watch alcohol intake over the holiday weekend
Warning from Lake Charles emergency room to watch alcohol intake over the holiday weekend
The “Carry Load Walk” honors Military, Veterans and First Responders
Carry the Load Walk honors servicemembers, veterans and first responders