Veterans honored at Memorial Day ceremony in Elton

Elton, La. (KPLC) - All across the Lake Area, Memorial Day ceremonies are taking place as we remember and celebrate those who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country.

The Town of Elton held a special ceremony recognizing veterans, as well as future airman Joshua Woods, who will be joining the Air Force in September.

Thomas Garabrino served in the Army from 1963 to 1984.

“It really feels great. You know, I really appreciate the efforts of people who recognize the service from the time we served in the military. We need to recognize people who serve the country and do good for the country and help defend our country. We need to recognize that,” Garabrino said.

We have a list of Memorial Day weekend events around SWLA HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.