Ukulele musicians perform at Central Library

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Musicians Alli Villines and Charissa Hoffman performed at the Central Library in Lake Charles.

Families gathered around to listen to the sweet sound of the instrument as the duo explained the history of the Ukulele and strummed away to each song.

Both artists said their love for music has taken them on a journey and they’re glad they can share it with the next generation.

“I definitely benefited as a child from musicians who often donated their time and definitely kind of created that spark in me to interact with people who did this for a living, interact with their instruments, so we let the kids kind of play the ukuleles after the performance and teach them a few chords and let them sing,” Hoffman said.

The performance was made possible through a partnership with the McNeese Banners Program and Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

