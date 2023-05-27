50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ukulele musicians perform at Central Library

By Devon Distefano
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Musicians Alli Villines and Charissa Hoffman performed at the Central Library in Lake Charles.

Families gathered around to listen to the sweet sound of the instrument as the duo explained the history of the Ukulele and strummed away to each song.

Both artists said their love for music has taken them on a journey and they’re glad they can share it with the next generation.

“I definitely benefited as a child from musicians who often donated their time and definitely kind of created that spark in me to interact with people who did this for a living, interact with their instruments, so we let the kids kind of play the ukuleles after the performance and teach them a few chords and let them sing,” Hoffman said.

The performance was made possible through a partnership with the McNeese Banners Program and Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

The SPAR Water Park in Sulphur is now open for the 2023 summer season.
SPAR Water Park opens for summer
Mae’s Butterflies of Hope hosts Lupus Walk
Mae’s Butterflies of Hope hosts Lupus Walk
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry weather again Sunday, some changes for next week
Jennings Down Home Reunion brings community together
Jennings Down Home Reunion brings community together