50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 26, 2023.

Joseph Bernard Peeples, 61, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Shane Wayne Cormier, 53, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Randall Pierre Walls, 51, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Damien Deshone Guidry, 21, Welsh: Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime.

Joseph Deshawn Siner, 24, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.

Demontoriyuana Edwardyuana Charles, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated criminal damage to property; second-degree murder.

Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 26, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; attempted simple burglary.

Tevin Jarrel Lawden, 30, Lake Charles: Theft from $25,000 or more.

Meagan Renee Cain, 31, Sulphur: Obscenity; disturbing the peace.

James Earl Courtney, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

John Fredrick Dade, 47, Dallas, Tx: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Crystal Jennice Roberts, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; criminal trespass; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; drug paraphernalia.

Shadmon Nahshun Sibley, 43, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; theft less than $1,000.

Ethan Marshall Chesson, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug.

Byron Hampton White, 44, Lake Charles: Following vehicles; flight from an officer; no turn signals; stop signs and yield signs violations; driving on roadway laned for traffic; general speed law; reckless operation; domestic abuse battery by the intentional use of force with a dangerous weapon; when passing on the right is permitted.

Tonya Michelle Bowman, 47, Beaumont, Tx: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Justin Marcus Duhon, 29, Westlake: Operating while intoxicated.

Kirk Isaac Mcpherson, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chad Thomas Daly, 49, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; instate detainer.

Donita Lashae Vital, 46, Welsh: Instate detainer.

Alfred Caroline Davis, 58, Vinton: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal use of weapons; obstruction of justice.

Jeremiah Joseph Jones, 46, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; probation detainer.

Dylan Blayke Prater, 18, Westlake: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Wife of Congressman Higgins recovering after ‘serious neurological episode’
Wife of Congressman Higgins recovering after ‘serious neurological episode’
First Alert Traffic.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Heavy congestion on I-10 W near US 165
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm weather this weekend, rain chances stay limited.
Warning from Lake Charles emergency room to watch alcohol intake over the holiday weekend
Warning from Lake Charles emergency room to watch alcohol intake over the holiday weekend