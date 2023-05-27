SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 26, 2023.

Joseph Bernard Peeples, 61, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Shane Wayne Cormier, 53, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Randall Pierre Walls, 51, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Damien Deshone Guidry, 21, Welsh: Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime.

Joseph Deshawn Siner, 24, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.

Demontoriyuana Edwardyuana Charles, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated criminal damage to property; second-degree murder.

Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 26, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; attempted simple burglary.

Tevin Jarrel Lawden, 30, Lake Charles: Theft from $25,000 or more.

Meagan Renee Cain, 31, Sulphur: Obscenity; disturbing the peace.

James Earl Courtney, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

John Fredrick Dade, 47, Dallas, Tx: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Crystal Jennice Roberts, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; criminal trespass; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; drug paraphernalia.

Shadmon Nahshun Sibley, 43, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; theft less than $1,000.

Ethan Marshall Chesson, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug.

Byron Hampton White, 44, Lake Charles: Following vehicles; flight from an officer; no turn signals; stop signs and yield signs violations; driving on roadway laned for traffic; general speed law; reckless operation; domestic abuse battery by the intentional use of force with a dangerous weapon; when passing on the right is permitted.

Tonya Michelle Bowman, 47, Beaumont, Tx: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Justin Marcus Duhon, 29, Westlake: Operating while intoxicated.

Kirk Isaac Mcpherson, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chad Thomas Daly, 49, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; instate detainer.

Donita Lashae Vital, 46, Welsh: Instate detainer.

Alfred Caroline Davis, 58, Vinton: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal use of weapons; obstruction of justice.

Jeremiah Joseph Jones, 46, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; probation detainer.

Dylan Blayke Prater, 18, Westlake: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

