SPAR Water Park opens for summer

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The SPAR Water Park in Sulphur is now open for the 2023 summer season.

You can make a splash this weekend as the park is open until 7 p.m.

The water park hours are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday for in-district residents only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

