50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SPAR Water Park opens for summer

By Devon Distefano
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The SPAR Water Park in Sulphur is now open for the 2023 summer season.

You can make a splash this weekend as the park is open until 7 p.m.

The water park hours are:

  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday for in-district residents only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Mae’s Butterflies of Hope hosts Lupus Walk
Mae’s Butterflies of Hope hosts Lupus Walk
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry weather again Sunday, some changes for next week
Musicians Alli Villines and Charissa Hoffman performed at the Central Library in Lake Charles.
Ukulele musicians perform at Central Library
Jennings Down Home Reunion brings community together
Jennings Down Home Reunion brings community together