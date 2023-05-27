SPAR Water Park opens for summer
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The SPAR Water Park in Sulphur is now open for the 2023 summer season.
You can make a splash this weekend as the park is open until 7 p.m.
The water park hours are:
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday for in-district residents only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
