Mae’s Butterflies of Hope hosts Lupus Walk

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mae’s Butterflies of Hope hosted a Lupus Awareness Walk at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Families and friends walked to support those with Lupus and to honor loved ones who lost their lives to the disease.

The co-founder of the organization said this walk hits close to home and her goal is to spread awareness.

“We lost our mom a few years ago to Lupus and she was always on top of her health, so we want to bring awareness so Lupus warriors are on top of their health as well,” Alexie White said.

All proceeds from the walk go towards the Lupus Foundation of America.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.