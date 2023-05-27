50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mae’s Butterflies of Hope hosts Lupus Walk

By Devon Distefano
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mae’s Butterflies of Hope hosted a Lupus Awareness Walk at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Families and friends walked to support those with Lupus and to honor loved ones who lost their lives to the disease.

The co-founder of the organization said this walk hits close to home and her goal is to spread awareness.

“We lost our mom a few years ago to Lupus and she was always on top of her health, so we want to bring awareness so Lupus warriors are on top of their health as well,” Alexie White said.

All proceeds from the walk go towards the Lupus Foundation of America.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

The SPAR Water Park in Sulphur is now open for the 2023 summer season.
SPAR Water Park opens for summer
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry weather again Sunday, some changes for next week
Musicians Alli Villines and Charissa Hoffman performed at the Central Library in Lake Charles.
Ukulele musicians perform at Central Library
Jennings Down Home Reunion brings community together
Jennings Down Home Reunion brings community together