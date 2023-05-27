Jennings Down Home Reunion brings community together

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Vehicles of all kinds rode down South Main Street in Jennings, making their way to Marcus Cain Park for the Down Home Reunion.

The reunion brings the community together for a full day of fun and some Southwest Louisiana cooking.

The coordinator of the reunion said it’s a special day for friends and family.

“It’s about the people that was born here, raised here, went to school here, and then left and went their separate ways but this day we all come back together for this one day and fellowship we enjoy,” coordinator Towona King said. “We laugh, we cry, it’s just about coming together.”

King said the festivities will be going on until late tonight and encouraged everyone to come out and join in on the fun.

