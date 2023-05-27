FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry weather again Sunday, some changes for next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our pattern will look similar to the past few days as we look ahead to our Sunday. Though the high pressure that’s been keeping things quiet will start weakening a little, it will still be close enough to continue this trend of calm weather at least for one more day. Temperatures will be back into the 80′s with partly cloudy skies during the day. And like the past couple days, a slight chance for an isolated shower exists especially along the sea breeze. Otherwise, things should stay warm and dry for any outdoor plans.

Things will stay mostly dry on Sunday, with an isolated shower possible closer to the coast. (KPLC)

By Memorial Day, things slowly start to change. That high pressure will begin to slide just to the east. This means some slightly higher humidity will return to SWLA, thanks to winds shifting to a more southeasterly direction. Rain chances still should remain low, though with the high pressure weakening, it is possible a slightly better coverage of showers may take place late in the afternoon compared to the last several days. Still, any activity should remain isolated so outdoor plans still appear ok at this time. You may just want to keep an eye to the sky or check the radar every once in a while during the afternoon.

Upper-level high pressure moves east on Memorial Day, with a couple late afternoon showers possible. (KPLC)

Finally as we head into the middle of the week, we’ll see some better rain chances return again. By Tuesday, an upper-level disturbance will begin to move across the area. With increased moisture returning, this could bring some scattered afternoon showers or an isolated storm. The disturbance will be close enough Wednesday for a few more showers. Even as the disturbance slides east by the late week, moisture still will be close by so rain chances for now remain in the forecast heading near next weekend.

Better chances for showers or storms arrive Tuesday as a disturbance moves overhead. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

