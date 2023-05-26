Third arrest made in shooting of Damarcus Ardoin

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A third individual tied to the Feb. 1 murder of Damarcus Ardoin has been arrested, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility.

A warrant for the arrest of William D. Dennis, 24, of Lake Charles was announced on Friday, March 17 as an additional suspect in their investigation. He was wanted for second-degree murder with a bond of $250,000 set by Judge Kendrick Guidry.

William D. Dennis, 24, of Lake Charles (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Dennis is now listed as having been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility.

Autoria “Tori” Lachney, 22, of Lake Charles, and Kevin E. Williams, Jr., 23, of Eunice, were arrested just days after the homicide. Both face one count of second-degree murder.

Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy, is still wanted on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

Justin Ned, 22, of DeQuincy (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

