50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 25, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 25, 2023.

Charlex Duane Duhon, 47, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.

Russell Craig Perkins, 34, DeQuincy: Burglary; theft under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; illegal carrying of weapons; burglary (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Carl Taft Hill, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Kato Jamal Harrison, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; switched license plates.

William Drakkar Dennis, 24, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Carl Anthony Napoleon, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Paul Lawrence Foreman, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges).

Gary Paul Coleman, 43, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Logan Ray Thomas, 26, Ball: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse.

Ernest Joe Mcgrath, 64, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders (4 charges).

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
LSU visits Washington D.C. to celebrate national championship win
William D. Dennis, 24, of Lake Charles
Third arrest made in shooting of Damarcus Ardoin
High pressure keeps our weather in check for the weekend
First Alert Forecast: More sunny skies this morning, a few chance sprinkles this afternoon
Third arrest made in shooting of Damarcus Ardoin