SWLA Arrest Report - May 25, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 25, 2023.

Charlex Duane Duhon, 47, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.

Russell Craig Perkins, 34, DeQuincy: Burglary; theft under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; illegal carrying of weapons; burglary (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Carl Taft Hill, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Kato Jamal Harrison, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; switched license plates.

William Drakkar Dennis, 24, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Carl Anthony Napoleon, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Paul Lawrence Foreman, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges).

Gary Paul Coleman, 43, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Logan Ray Thomas, 26, Ball: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse.

Ernest Joe Mcgrath, 64, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders (4 charges).

