Singer High student refurbishes old rifles for Beauregard Sheriff’s Honor Guard team

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Singer student has been using his talents to help the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Singer High School student Jody Doyle volunteered to repair the stocks of old rifles for BPSO’s Honor Guard team.

“I contacted the agricultural teacher Kent Palermo and asked him if he had anybody in mind that might be up to this task, and he didn’t hesitate a second. He said Jody Doyle, that’s who you want to talk to,” BPSO school resource officer Billy Stephens said.

From that point on, Doyle took the idea and ran with it, making eight old military rifles look like new.

“He knocked them out made them exceptionally detailed work he did a great job,” Stephens said.

The rifles had been donated to the sheriff’s office more than 30 years ago, and it was time for an update.

“They still function. They’ve always been functioning rifles, but they just didn’t look the way you would want a rifle to look for a solemn ceremony like the Honor Guard conducts,” Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said.

Doyle worked on the stocks in his free time at school, sanding them down and applying the finish to make sure they were fit for the Honor Guard ceremonies.

“When we do have to perform the Honor Guard ceremonies, it’s nice. We’ll always look at those rifles and remember Jody’s contribution to us, and I think it says a lot about him and his character,” Sheriff Herford said.

Those at the sheriff’s office say they are thankful for Doyle’s time and dedication.

