No. 5 LSU falls out of winner’s bracket following loss to Arkansas

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU fell out of the winner’s bracket at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Alabama on Thursday, May 25.

The Tigers’ (43-14, 19-10 SEC) comeback fell short as the Razorbacks’ (41-15, 20-10) held on to win 5-4.

Paul Skenes (10-2) took the loss as he pitched a season-low 3.2 innings allowing four hits, five runs, two were earned, two walks, and struck out three.

Dylan Crews would cut the Arkansas lead down to one on a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to make it 5-4.

Plaxton Kling would follow with a strikeout and Tommy White would end the game on a groundout.

LSU will face the No. 10 seed Texas A&M Aggies at 3 p.m.

