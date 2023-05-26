Nixon sentenced to 30 years for Jennings stabbing deaths

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Kendrick Jere Nixon has been sentenced for the stabbing deaths of Kristin Thibodeaux and David Authement, according to the Jeff Davis District Attorney’s Office.

Nixon pleaded guilty to the charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide on Sept. 7, 2022.

Kendrick Jere Nixon (Jeff Davis District Attorneys Office)

On May 22, 2023, Judge Steve Gunnell sentenced Nixon to 30 years of hard labor for manslaughter and 5 years of hard labor for negligent homicide. Both sentences are set to run concurrently.

Both Kristin Thibodeaux and David Authement were found with stab wounds in a residence on the corner of W. Division and Down Streets in Jennings on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Authemet was pronounced dead at the scene and Thibodeaux would later die at a hospital.

Nixon was found and arrested 10 blocks away from the scene about six hours later.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.