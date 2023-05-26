Livestock antibiotics will soon require a prescription

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beginning on June 11, 2023, over-the-counter livestock antibiotics will require veterinary oversight due to a new FDA rule.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said this new federal rule includes animals intended for food production and pets, like dogs and cats.

In 2017, over-the-counter antibiotics used in animal feed were moved to Veterinary Feed Directive, allowing closer veterinarian oversight of antimicrobial use in animal feed. All over-the-counter antibiotics placed in the drinking water were moved to prescription status at the same time. This new federal rule concerns the few antibiotics that remained available over-the-counter in the form of injectables, intramammary preparations, and oral boluses.

Some livestock owners may notice significant impacts on how they can access antibiotic therapy for their animals, so they are encouraged to contact their local vet with questions.

Most vaccines, dewormers, injectable and oral nutritional supplements, ionophores, pro/prebiotics, and topical nonantibiotic treatments will not require a veterinary prescription. But, there are some exceptions.

