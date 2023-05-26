50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Livestock antibiotics will soon require a prescription

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beginning on June 11, 2023, over-the-counter livestock antibiotics will require veterinary oversight due to a new FDA rule.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said this new federal rule includes animals intended for food production and pets, like dogs and cats.

In 2017, over-the-counter antibiotics used in animal feed were moved to Veterinary Feed Directive, allowing closer veterinarian oversight of antimicrobial use in animal feed. All over-the-counter antibiotics placed in the drinking water were moved to prescription status at the same time. This new federal rule concerns the few antibiotics that remained available over-the-counter in the form of injectables, intramammary preparations, and oral boluses.

Some livestock owners may notice significant impacts on how they can access antibiotic therapy for their animals, so they are encouraged to contact their local vet with questions.

Most vaccines, dewormers, injectable and oral nutritional supplements, ionophores, pro/prebiotics, and topical nonantibiotic treatments will not require a veterinary prescription. But, there are some exceptions.

For more information on these changes, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet Friday ahead with similar weather this weekend
huber park safey after deadly shooting
huber park safety
Family of woman found dead in Arby’s freezer files lawsuit
Tax exemption discussed for Bayou Rum at school board meeting
Jeff Davis School Board approves tax exemption for Bayou Rum