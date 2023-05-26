50/50 Thursdays
Jacob’s Law passes Senate unanimously, must return to House

Jacob Matt was killed in a helicopter crash in 2008. His parents waited four days before his...
Jacob Matt was killed in a helicopter crash in 2008. His parents waited four days before his body was found.(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A bill requiring location detector beacons on life jackets for offshore workers passed the Louisiana Senate today.

The bill - called Jacob’s Law - would require beacons on the life jackets of all offshore workers when traveling to and from a rig.

The bill was enacted in 2011 but was never enforced because the $2,000 beacons were not cost-effective. Today the beacons cost around $200.

The new bill passed the House and Senate unanimously but must go back to the House because of amendments made to the bill. Specifically, they added that the effective date would be January 1, 2024, so companies would have enough time to make the changes.

The act is named Jacob’s Law after Jacob Matt, of Jennings. Matt was one of four people killed in a helicopter crash in 2008, but his body wasn’t found until about five later.

The law came back to light after Seacor Power, a lift boat, capsized south of Port Fourchon in April 2021. Seven of the 19 crewmen aboard were never found.

After the House passes the bill again, it would go to the Governor’s Office for his signature.

