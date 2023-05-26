HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show returns to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Exotic Reptile and Pet Show is coming back to Lake Charles on June 3-4 at the Civic Center.

Vendors and breeders from all over the United States will be there to sell some of the most exotic animals on the planet.

Animals and supplies will be available for purchase, and the show and sale will be open to the public.

On Saturday, the show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10 for a day pass for adults, or $15 for both days. Kids ages 5-12 can get day passes for $5, or $8 for both days. Kids 4 and under are free.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.