50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show returns to Lake Charles

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Exotic Reptile and Pet Show is coming back to Lake Charles on June 3-4 at the Civic Center.

Vendors and breeders from all over the United States will be there to sell some of the most exotic animals on the planet.

Animals and supplies will be available for purchase, and the show and sale will be open to the public.

On Saturday, the show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10 for a day pass for adults, or $15 for both days. Kids ages 5-12 can get day passes for $5, or $8 for both days. Kids 4 and under are free.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

911 audio played in Dobbertine Road murder trial
911 audio played in Dobbertine Road murder trial
Lake Charles teen killed
Community concerned about safety after shooting near Huber Park
Lake Charles teen killed
1 man killed in deadly shooting near Huber park
Black Bayou Bridge reopens after being temporarily closed