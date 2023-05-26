50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm weather this weekend, rain chances stay limited.

Another warm and mostly dry day is ahead on Saturday.
By Max Lagano
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calm weather is set to continue across Southwest Louisiana heading into the holiday weekend. With an upper-level high pressure to the west still controlling the pattern, more warm and mainly dry days are head including on Saturday. We’ll see highs climb to the mid and upper 80′s to kick off the weekend. Like the past couple afternoons, a couple very isolated showers still can’t be entirely ruled out in the afternoon, but the dry air in place will keep any activity very muted. So outdoor plans Saturday still are looking pretty good!

Temps return to the mid/upper 80's Saturday, with any afternoon showers staying isolated.
Temps return to the mid/upper 80's Saturday, with any afternoon showers staying isolated.

Sunday should pretty much be a repeat of this pattern, with warm temperatures in the afternoon and rain chances remaining limited. Somewhat better moisture may finally return by Monday in the form of slightly higher dewpoints and mugginess. Still, even then chances of seeing showers should remain low.

Better moisture plus an upper-level disturbance nearby means better rain chances return by...
Better moisture plus an upper-level disturbance nearby means better rain chances return by Tuesday.

Better rain chances are on the horizon later into the week. Even by Tuesday, more moisture finally makes a comeback into our area. We’ll also track a weak upper-level disturbance on its’ way to SWLA. That combination finally may provide a better chance to see showers or afternoon storms. And with moisture hanging around through the week, we’ll see these chances for showers stick around.

Rain chance stay low this weekend, but increase heading through next week.
Rain chance stay low this weekend, but increase heading through next week.

- Max Lagano

