First Alert Forecast: More sunny skies this morning, a few chance sprinkles this afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another pleasant morning is on tap for SWLA today, with clear skies and temperatures again starting off in the mid 60′s. Light northeastern wind is holding steady today and will help keep the heat manageable and on the drier side as afternoon highs reach the upper 80′s. This afternoon will see a similar pattern to yesterday with scattered cloud cover building in after midday. There could be a few pop up sprinkles with daytime heating, but rain chances are looking slimmer than yesterday making for what should be a lovely afternoon, if on the warmer side.

Afternoon conditions Friday (KPLC)

A few showers could still pop up after dark, but skies clear past midnight with some models predicting maybe a few small showers towards the northeastern parishes in the early AM Saturday.

Our warm and calm weather pattern will last into the weekend with higher pressure influencing our region, which should keep great conditions for outdoor activities approaching Memorial Day.

High pressure keeps our weather in check for the weekend (KPLC)

Monday itself is slightly uncertain, with a stationary frontal boundary expected to sit just to the west on most models as high pressure exits the area and unsettled weather expected by Tuesday, it’s possible that Monday might see some afternoon storms. However, this uncertainty could just as well mean more sun for Monday, so we will continue to monitor and keep you updated through the weekend.

