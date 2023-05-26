50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for hit and run suspect

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of a vehicle involved in a Lake Charles hit and run.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the incident happened the morning of Sunday, May 7 in the parking lot of a casino along Hwy 397 in Lake Charles.

Detectives say the vehicle, possibly a 2001 - 2007 Ford Taurus, was backing up and struck a parked car.

Authorities are asking anyone who may be able to identify the car or anyone who has information related to the case to please contact the Calcasieu Parsh Sheriff’s Office at (337)491-3846 and reference case number 23-51267.

