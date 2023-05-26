Arrest made in shooting on 4th Ave., next to Huber Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 18-year-old Markell Jackson.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that the man wanted in the shooting, 18-year-old Demontoriyuana E. Charles, has been arrested.

Charles surrendered to authorities in Lafayette early Friday morning Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said.

He was transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and booked on charges of second-degree murder; aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon. Judge Ron Ware set his bond his $680,000.

Vincent said more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have any information about the shooting to call 337-491-3605. Photos and videos may be submitted anonymously by using the CloseWatch Calcasieu app.

Det. Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.