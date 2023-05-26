American Legion encourages flag owners to use drop boxes to dispose of old flags

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people will be looking for a way to dispose of damaged and tattered flags. American Legion Post One and other locations around the Lake Area will take these flags off your hands and retire them properly.

Our nation’s colors against a blue sky remind us of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“It’s a special day for myself and all the veterans in our area at the post and other organizations,” American Legion Post One Cmdr. Karl Christensen said.

Christensen served 28 years in the Coast Guard and at American Legion Post One they have a flag drop-off box for people to properly dispose of their damaged or tattered flags.

“Once a flag becomes unserviceable it’s almost disrespectful to keep it flying so that flag should be removed, lowered and again properly retired,” Christensen said.

Around the holiday they see the box fill up more than usual.

“Right before Memorial Day we see an uptick in flags that are turned in, and I think people are either pulling flags out and are realizing its time to replace them, or they look up at their flag pole and see it’s tattered or faded and it’s time to change it out,” Christensen said.

Keeping such a symbol untarnished is just one way to honor those men and women who gave all. Christensen hopes you remember them this weekend.

“Just take that moment and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” Christensen said.

The flags collected in the drop box will be retired at Veterans Memorial Park on Flag Day, June 14.

Listed below are some of the other drop boxes around Lake Charles that accept flags:

Boy Scouts of America, Calcasieu Area Council – 304 Dr. Michael Debakey Dr.

VFW post 2310 – 5676 Lake St.

Johnson’s Funeral Home – 4321 Lake St.

