50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 24, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 24, 2023.

Jose Santiago Osorio-Moreno, 50, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; federal detainer.

Joseph Alfred Matthews, 32, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Corey Dee Sheaun Ledoux, 24, Sulphur: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Leon James Griffin Jr., 26, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Charles Allen Franklin, 36, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Afternoon conditions Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Sunny morning, some afternoon clouds
March to recognize the true meaning of Memorial Day
Hometown Heroes - Carry the Load
Companion Animal Alliance
Animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs; desperately seeking foster parents
Allen Parish School Board deadlocked again
ALLEN PARISH DEADLOCK AGAIN