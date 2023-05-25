SWLA Arrest Report - May 24, 2023
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 24, 2023.
Jose Santiago Osorio-Moreno, 50, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; federal detainer.
Joseph Alfred Matthews, 32, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Corey Dee Sheaun Ledoux, 24, Sulphur: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.
Leon James Griffin Jr., 26, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Charles Allen Franklin, 36, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
