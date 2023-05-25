SWLA Arrest Report - May 24, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 24, 2023.

Jose Santiago Osorio-Moreno, 50, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; federal detainer.

Joseph Alfred Matthews, 32, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Corey Dee Sheaun Ledoux, 24, Sulphur: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Leon James Griffin Jr., 26, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Charles Allen Franklin, 36, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

