Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department reported a structure fire this afternoon in South Lake Charles.

The fire began around 2 p.m. at 9403 Nash Lane.

The fire department crew is currently on-site and reports no injuries at this time.

KPLC is at the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.