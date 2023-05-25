50/50 Thursdays
Singer student volunteers to refurbish sheriff’s office rifles

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Singer High School student put his time and talent to good use to refurbish the wood stocks of eight of the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office honor guard rifles.

Jody Doyle, 16, was provided the rifle stocks with all metal parts removed, working with only empty stocks under the supervision of the Singer High School Ag. teacher, Kent Palermo.

Doyle said his hobbies include auto mechanics and woodworking.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford extended his gratitude to Jody for his attention to detail, hard work and willingness to support his community.

Jody Doyle refurbishes Beauregard Sheriff's Office rifles
Jody Doyle refurbishes Beauregard Sheriff's Office rifles(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

