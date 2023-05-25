50/50 Thursdays
Rise in livestock sales scams

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission warns the public of the increasing number of reports of scams related to livestock sales.

The Livestock Brand Commission have conducted several investigations over the past few weeks related to farmers encountering scams in livestock sales.

They want to make the public aware so they can make informed business decisions.

“Farmers should use caution when dealing with people who make offers that seem too good to be true,” says LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “It is unfortunate that there are people that take advantage of others for financial gain, but there are ways to stay alert and tips to practice to hopefully avoid falling victim to scammers.”

To learn more about how to protect against potential scams, CLICK HERE.

