New museum exhibit features wedding gowns through the years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Imperial Calcasieu Museum announced they will be hosting a new historical exhibit, “Something Borrowed: Memories Down the Aisle.”

The exhibit is “a showcase of mementos and artifacts that depict the love and devotion of our community members in from yesteryears,” according to the museum.

Wedding gowns spanning over 125 years of various styles and designs will be featured, offering viewers a look into the evolving trends of bridal wear throughout the years.

“Something Borrowed” will be on display until July 29 at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, located at 204 W. Sallier Street.

