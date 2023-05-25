Man sentenced in 1988 killing of a Vernon Parish woman denied parole for third time

Leesville, La. (KPLC) - A convicted killer of what authorities called a heinous crime will remain behind bars.

For nearly nine years, Karen Hill’s killer walked a free man after kidnapping her, tying her to a tree, raping her and then shooting her in the head.

Wednesday, Samuel Galbraith faced the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole for a third time.

“I know you won’t think anything of it, and it probably won’t change your mind ever, but I am truly sorry for what I took from y’all,” Galbraith said.

For over an hour, the board heard from Galbraith, and those in support and against him. Both his family and the board acknowledged he had completed the necessary programing and had otherwise been a model inmate. His aunt speaking in his support, said they believe he’s a changed man.

“I have seen him grow into a mature, loving, and thoughtful 53-year-old man,” she said. “He has expressed to my husband and I that he is remorseful what had happened to the victim and her family.”

Karen Hill’s sister and husband also shared their testimonies and what life is like without her.

“We were so close in every way,” Hill’s sister, LueAnn Dreger said. “Celebrating our birthday together. Samuel took all that away. I miss our talks; I miss her beautiful smile.”

“How would you feel if that were your daughter, you sister, your wife that somebody did this to and they’ve only served less than half, a third of the sentence they were given?” James Hill said.

There were 25 letters and over 700 signatures in opposition to Galbraith’s early release. Ultimately, the board voted 2-1, therefore Galbraith’s request for parole was denied.

Galbraith can apply for parole again in two years. The full term for his sentence ends in 2065.

He remains a person of interest in the murders of Tammy Call and Pamela Miller, though the attorney present at the meeting said there is no evidence to prove the allegations.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.