LSU leaves for Washington D.C. to celebrate national championship win
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball will leave for Washington D.C. on Thursday morning to celebrate its historic win at the United States Capitol and the White House.
LSU announced when the team arrives in Washington D.C., it will head to the United States Capitol Building where the Louisiana Congressional Delegation will welcome the team with a lunch and tour.
The Tigers will also visit the White House on Friday afternoon for a ceremony beginning at 1 p.m.
In her second season at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to their first national championship. With three championships while she was at Baylor, Coach Mulkey is the only coach to win national championships at multiple schools. She is just the second coach (Carolyn Peck, 1999 at Purdue) to win a national title in her second season at an institution.
RELATED LINKS
LSU had a historic run to the 2023 NCAA Championship. The Tigers scored a championship game record 102 points in the win over Iowa in front of a women’s college basketball record TV viewership of 9.9 million viewers.
Women’s basketball will become the fourth LSU sport to visit the White House in celebration of a national championship, joining baseball, football, and track and field.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.