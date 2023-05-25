50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU leaves for Washington D.C. to celebrate national championship win

The LSU women’s basketball will leave for Washington D.C. on Thursday morning to celebrate its historic win at the United States Capitol and the White House.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball will leave for Washington D.C. on Thursday morning to celebrate its historic win at the United States Capitol and the White House.

LSU announced when the team arrives in Washington D.C., it will head to the United States Capitol Building where the Louisiana Congressional Delegation will welcome the team with a lunch and tour.

The Tigers will also visit the White House on Friday afternoon for a ceremony beginning at 1 p.m.

In her second season at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to their first national championship. With three championships while she was at Baylor, Coach Mulkey is the only coach to win national championships at multiple schools. She is just the second coach (Carolyn Peck, 1999 at Purdue) to win a national title in her second season at an institution.

RELATED LINKS
Date set for LSU Women’s Basketball visit to White House
LSU women’s basketball team celebrates historic win at Raising Cane’s
LSU women’s championship season brings new fans to the game
Parade, celebration honors LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship
Hot-shooting Tigers defeat Iowa, as LSU captures first National Championship
LSU fans welcome home the champs

LSU had a historic run to the 2023 NCAA Championship. The Tigers scored a championship game record 102 points in the win over Iowa in front of a women’s college basketball record TV viewership of 9.9 million viewers.

Women’s basketball will become the fourth LSU sport to visit the White House in celebration of a national championship, joining baseball, football, and track and field.

LSU scored a championship game-record 102 points in its win over Iowa.
Steve Schneider and Jacques Doucet break down LSU's historic win over Iowa for the National Championship.
The LSU women's basketball team arrived back in Baton Rouge as the 2022-2023 women’s basketball national champions.
LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor the national champion LSU women’s basketball team.
Women’s sports are often compared to men’s and often they’re compared by how many people watch the games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Will Wade adds two new players to his roster
Will Wade adds two new players to his roster
Christian Shumate
Christian Shumate removes name from transfer portal, returns to McNeese
McNeese lands TCU transfer Shahada Wells
Former TCU guard Shahada Wells transfers to McNeese
Will Wade met with media on Thursday, April 13th, to discuss McNeese's five new transfer...
Will Wade discusses McNeese’s five transfer signees
McNeese Men’s Basketball hires Brandon Chambers as an assistant coach (McNeese Athletics)
Former LSU assistant coach joins McNeese Men’s Basketball staff