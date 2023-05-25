50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Legislation allowing permitless carry of firearms passes Louisiana House

Louisiana House lawmakers have passed Bill 131, which would allow the possession of firearms...
Louisiana House lawmakers have passed Bill 131, which would allow the possession of firearms without any required training or permits necessary.
By Anna Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana House lawmakers have passed Bill 131, which would allow the possession of firearms without any required training or permits necessary.

State Representative Michael Echols said he believes the bill is protected under the Second Amendment.

“This just gives us the full breadth of what the founding fathers intended for us to have is to be able to protect ourselves … our happiness … our homes … And the bad guys already have weapons … the criminals and the thieves … and I think this just allows the rest of us to ensure that we can protect ourselves and our families,” Representative Echols said.

Monroe resident Tonya Marilla said she could not disagree more.

“No, everybody doesn’t need a gun,” Marilla said.

Marilla said she believes that the state should maintain its current laws and require the necessary training to carry a gun.

“I have to go through the whole paperwork to get a gun from TPI doors or whatever ... It’s a proper chain to get everything,” Marilla said.

Marilla said with so much gun violence overtaking the state, she believes lawmakers could even take a tougher approach to guns.

“They need to be careful who they give a gun to. It’s not the guns that are killing, it’s the people with the gun,” Marilla said.

The bill is on its way to the Senate and if it receives a 2/3 vote, it will continue to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Improving the state’s literacy is on the mind of lawmakers
Bill targeting struggling elementary students aims to improve literacy levels
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached
Gun Laws
Louisiana legislative committee advances permitless carry gun bill
Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress