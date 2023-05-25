50/50 Thursdays
LaGrange High mourns 2023 graduate killed in shooting

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The LaGrange High School community is mourning the loss of an alumn who was killed in a shooting in Lake Charles just four days after graduating.

Markell Jackson, 18, received his diploma this past Saturday. Jackson played for the Gators football team as a safety and the basketball team as a center.

(LaGrange High School)

The school posted photos from his graduation today, writing that Jackson was a “respectful, authentic, and genuine student.”

The school is holding a balloon release in Jackson’s honor at the football field on Saturday, May 27.

LaGrange counselors are available for students who are grieving.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a second-degree murder warrant for Demontoriyuana Charles in connection with Wednesday night’s shooting.

