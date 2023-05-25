LaGrange High mourns 2023 graduate killed in shooting

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The LaGrange High School community is mourning the loss of an alumn who was killed in a shooting in Lake Charles just four days after graduating.

Markell Jackson, 18, received his diploma this past Saturday. Jackson played for the Gators football team as a safety and the basketball team as a center.

The school posted photos from his graduation today, writing that Jackson was a “respectful, authentic, and genuine student.”

The school is holding a balloon release in Jackson’s honor at the football field on Saturday, May 27.

LaGrange counselors are available for students who are grieving.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a second-degree murder warrant for Demontoriyuana Charles in connection with Wednesday night’s shooting.

