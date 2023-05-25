50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Killing at Huber Park happened near where youth baseball players were prepping to take field

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Huber Park in Lake Charles.
Huber Park in Lake Charles.(Google Maps)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Youth baseball players were preparing to take the field at Huber Park Wednesday night when, nearby in another part of the park, an 18-year-old was shot and killed.

The victim, 18-year-old Markell Jackson, was found shot in the street, but Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office officials said shell casings were found in the park.

Bubba McCarty, a board member for Mid City Baseball, said in a posted statement that the incident did not involve any Mid City players or fans. Most of the league’s games had already ended for the day and the last game of the day was scheduled to be played “on the field farthest from the incident.”

“Most of our players and parents had already vacated the park beforehand,” he said.

McCarty offered his condolences to Jackson’s family and friends.

Mayor Nic Hunter said law enforcement will be present at Huber Park during the league’s remaining games.

“Young athletes deserve the opportunity to complete their ball season without fear,” he said.

Hunter said Huber is managed by Ward 3 Recreation under a joint services agreement with the City of Lake Charles.

He said security is “routinely” present at Huber Park, but was not Wednesday during the game.

“Early reports indicate that no one from the baseball games were involved in the fight,” Hunter said. “However, anytime large groups are gathered at a public space, I do believe a law enforcement presence is extremely beneficial.”

Hunter urged parents to talk with their children about gun violence.

“There are so many alternatives to resolving an argument other than the use of a gun,” he said. “I implore parents to sit their children down and have a serious conversation about how a pull of the trigger may take literally a second but it can negatively impact lives forever. I offer my prayers to the families and friends of all involved in this senseless tragedy.”

Jackson was a recent graduate of LaGrange High School.

“The incident that took place at Huber Park yesterday evening is tragic on so many levels,” Hunter said. “Markell Jackson should still be celebrating his recent high school graduation with his family and friends. Now his family, classmates and this community are left mourning over senseless violence.”

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Demontoriyuana Charles, 18, is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Demontoriyuana Charles, 18, of Lake Charles
Demontoriyuana Charles, 18, of Lake Charles(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Youth baseball players were preparing to take the field at Huber Park Wednesday night when,...
Killing at Huber Park happened near where youth baseball players were prepping to take field
Flag owners encouraged to use drop off boxes to dispose of flags
Flag drop off box used to dispose of damaged flags
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet Friday ahead with similar weather this weekend
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say