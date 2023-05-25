Killing at Huber Park happened near where youth baseball players were prepping to take field

Huber Park in Lake Charles. (Google Maps)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Youth baseball players were preparing to take the field at Huber Park Wednesday night when, nearby in another part of the park, an 18-year-old was shot and killed.

The victim, 18-year-old Markell Jackson, was found shot in the street, but Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office officials said shell casings were found in the park.

Bubba McCarty, a board member for Mid City Baseball, said in a posted statement that the incident did not involve any Mid City players or fans. Most of the league’s games had already ended for the day and the last game of the day was scheduled to be played “on the field farthest from the incident.”

“Most of our players and parents had already vacated the park beforehand,” he said.

McCarty offered his condolences to Jackson’s family and friends.

Mayor Nic Hunter said law enforcement will be present at Huber Park during the league’s remaining games.

“Young athletes deserve the opportunity to complete their ball season without fear,” he said.

Hunter said Huber is managed by Ward 3 Recreation under a joint services agreement with the City of Lake Charles.

He said security is “routinely” present at Huber Park, but was not Wednesday during the game.

“Early reports indicate that no one from the baseball games were involved in the fight,” Hunter said. “However, anytime large groups are gathered at a public space, I do believe a law enforcement presence is extremely beneficial.”

Hunter urged parents to talk with their children about gun violence.

“There are so many alternatives to resolving an argument other than the use of a gun,” he said. “I implore parents to sit their children down and have a serious conversation about how a pull of the trigger may take literally a second but it can negatively impact lives forever. I offer my prayers to the families and friends of all involved in this senseless tragedy.”

Jackson was a recent graduate of LaGrange High School.

“The incident that took place at Huber Park yesterday evening is tragic on so many levels,” Hunter said. “Markell Jackson should still be celebrating his recent high school graduation with his family and friends. Now his family, classmates and this community are left mourning over senseless violence.”

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Demontoriyuana Charles, 18, is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Demontoriyuana Charles, 18, of Lake Charles (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

