First Alert Forecast: Sunny morning, some afternoon clouds

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calmer weather is back this morning after last night’s scattered showers. Only a few passing clouds for otherwise clear skies with morning temperatures starting off in the mid 60′s. No visibility concerns despite yesterday’s precipitation, with low dewpoints and mild Northeastern winds holding steady.

Generally cooperative weather is on tap for today, plenty of morning sunshine will have temperatures close to 80° by lunchtime with some cloud cover and steady winds out of the Northeast helping to keep things a little cooler. As we push into the afternoon, daytime heating with the scattered clouds might be enough to cause some short lived showers across the region in the late afternoon and early evening. We’re not expecting much in the way of rainfall amounts or coverage, just keep an occasional eye on the skies or radar in the late afternoon if you are working outside. High’s for the day will top out in the mid to upper 80′s.

Afternoon conditions Thursday (KPLC)

A stray rain shower or isolated storm might linger after dark, but otherwise calm conditions are expected to continue as clouds clear out overnight into Friday morning. A weak, cool frontal boundary quickly passing through Friday could add the to chance of some afternoon showers, but otherwise will not be interrupting our calm conditions.

Cool front Friday (KPLC)

This general pattern of clear sunny mornings followed by scattered afternoon clouds is likely to continue as we move through the week and into the weekend with our calmer weather pattern in place. Although temperatures will be slowly heating up with each day, with the weekend highs potentially pushing into the 90′s.

Calm weather for the weekend. (KPLC)

Memorial Day itself currently looks to be similar to the weekend, although this could change as models have the weather slightly unsettled directly after with better returning moisture to the region.

