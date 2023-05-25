FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet Friday ahead with similar weather this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather pattern looks to remain quiet heading into the Memorial Day weekend. This is thanks to an upper-level high located just to our west, as well as northeasterly winds helping to send dry air into the region. This also means we’ll stay warm. High temps on Friday look to remain in the mid and upper 80′s, with plenty of sunshine during the day. Thankfully humidity levels should remain manageable with those northeasterly winds in place. And chances of seeing rain will be low, aside from maybe an isolated shower close to the coastline. So any outdoor plans you may have generally look good.

Sun and clouds return Friday with only a small chance for a stray shower. (KPLC)

Even later into the weekend, this general theme looks to remain the same. Temperatures will stay in the 80′s each day with a good amount of sunshine to go with it. And similar to Friday, there will not be enough moisture around to make things too humid either. Rain chances, while not zero, will remain low during this weekend too.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Changes are not on the way until we head into next week. It will take until late Monday or Tuesday for that high pressure to move eat of the area. Once that happens, winds will turn to a more southerly direction and could allow better moisture to return to SWLA. The result will be daily chances to see a few pop up showers or storms starting around Tuesday, and persisting through the week.

- Max Lagano

