Warrant issued for Huber Park shooting suspect

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warrant has been issued for a Lake Charles 18-year-old who is accused of murder following yesterday’s Huber Park shooting, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to 4th Ave. near Huber Park on May 24 around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call about the shooting. Authorities say the person calling told them that they’d heard several shots and saw a white car fleeing the area.

Upon investigation, detectives learned that Markell B. Jackson, 18, of Lake Charles had been transported to a hospital after being shot and was later pronounced dead.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the area detectives noted several possible people of interest before this morning when Judge Ronald Ware issued a warrant for the arrest of Demontoriyuana Charles, 18, of Lake Charles.

Demontoriyuana Charles, 18, of Lake Charles (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

The $680,000 warrant accuses Charles of:

Second-degree murder

Aggravated property damage

Illegal use of a weapon

Detectives are currently attempting to locate Charles and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or have any additional information on the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

The Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is continuing and that more arrests are likely. They also remind anyone that is found to be assisting or harboring Charles that they will be charged accordingly.

