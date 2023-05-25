50/50 Thursdays
911 audio played in Dobbertine Road murder trial

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A mother and her daughter died in a house fire on Dobbertine Road this week. Marie Bourque, 39, and her daughter, Ski Smith, 12, both died of smoke inhalation.(Family)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors in the trial of Casey Hatch heard heartbreaking 911 audio Thursday morning of a mother trapped in a burning house with her children.

Marie Bourque was in the smoke-filled house pleading for urgent help for herself and her children, saying repeatedly to the operator, “I can’t breathe!!” before her voice went silent.

Bourque and her 12-year-old daughter died on Jan. 14, 2020, in the trailer home fire on Dobertine Road - which prosecutors say Hatch set.

Hatch was captured on deputy bodycam video telling authorities at the scene there was no one else inside the house.

Hatch is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. If found not guilty by reason of insanity Hatch will be confined to a mental facility.

Public defender King Alexander says Hatch has schizophrenia and did not know right from wrong.

Prosecutors, though, say Hatch did know what he did was wrong.

